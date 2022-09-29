LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a very dry last few weeks, Thursday’s drought monitor shows worsening conditions across the entire state.
Last week the drought monitor showed moderate drought across much of central and northern Arkansas. A few small areas of central Arkansas were also under a severe drought.
Thursday’s drought monitor shows a large increase in the severe drought across much of central Arkansas. Extreme drought has also started to move into the western part of the state.
Previously drought-free southern Arkansas is now classified as unseasonably dry. Last week 28% of Arkansas was without drought conditions. Thursday’s drought monitor shows that area is now less than 5%.
With dry weather expected for the next 7 days, next week’s drought monitor is expected to worsen.
