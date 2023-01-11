LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions.

Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.

Drought monitor for 10/13/2022

After a wet start to 2022, late summer into fall put the state in a big deficit for rainfall. From July to November, Little Rock recorded a deficit of 6.82″. The good news is, December’s rainfall helped to chip away at some of the deficit.

Totals rainfall per month for 2022 in Little Rock

In December in Little Rock, the city picked up 6.13″ of rainfall. The usual monthly total is 5.08″.

This rainfall was very beneficial to drought conditions. As of January 3, the most recent update of the drought monitor, almost the entire state of Arkansas is free from drought.

Drought monitor for 01/03/2023

2.26% of the state remains under a moderate drought in far northern Arkansas and in the far western part of the state. Around half of the state remains abnormally dry.

While the drought monitor looks much better to end the year, 2022 still ended below average for rainfall. Little Rock picked up 48.27″ of rain in 2022, with the yearly average at 50.42″. A deficit of 2.15″.