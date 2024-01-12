Confidence is high that a snowstorm will bring several inches of snow to Arkansas! In Little Rock, this will likely be our largest snowstorm in years. Our last snowfall of over an inch in the Capital City was back in March 2022 when we got 3.3″. I think we will see more than that, which would make this the largest snowstorm since February 2021!

We will see enough snow to cover roadways making travel treacherous. You should get all your errands done before midday Sunday.

The snow will arrive on Sunday afternoon and continue until Monday afternoon. Below is the latest timing of the snowfall.

Forecasting snowfall is difficult and the forecast will likely be adjusted over the weekend, but right now I’m confident that we will see at least 3″ of snow across most of Arkansas. It looks like the northwest part of the state will miss out on the heaviest snow, and far southern Arkansas will see several hours of sleet that will keep snow totals lower.

Unlike the past few snow events, temperatures will be cold enough to support snow accumulation on all roadways. Temperatures will stay below freezing through Wednesday afternoon, so unplowed/untreated roadways will remain snow-covered for several days.

Temperatures are going to be so cold behind the snowstorm that pipes could burst! Temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be near 0°!

Temperatures are going to be so cold that it will be important to check on your neighbors. It will also be cold enough for some of the ponds and lakes to freeze over. Never let anyone walk on the ice!

Stay safe and stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for Central Arkansas’ most accurate forecast!