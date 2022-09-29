LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It seems like fall-like conditions have finally made their way into the natural state. Since this is Arkansas, high temperatures are still expected to be in the 80s, but for this time of year, it is lower 80s with generally low humidity.
However, it looks like we might have another blast of warm air headed in our direction as we enter October. Typically to start October the average high temperature is right at 80°. By October 3rd the average high falls into the 70s.
The climate prediction center has temperatures for the next 6-10 days highlighted as likely above average. This covers October 4th through the 8th.
The GFS model shows this warming trend. High temperatures to start the first full week of October are near seasonal temperatures. However, by midweek temperatures are starting to warm back into the upper 80s to near 90.
Looking farther into the future, this warming trend could stick around. The Climate Prediction Center keeps Arkansas at likely above-average temperatures for the next 8-14 days. This covers October 6th-12th.
It’s not just the natural state that is expected to be warm into October, almost the entire US is expected to see above-average temperatures.
While it doesn’t look like temperatures will be a repeat of summer with highs in the triple digits, above-average temperatures in the mid to upper 80s look possible for many to begin October.
