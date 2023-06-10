Before the rain from Saturday’s thunderstorms can dry we are already tracking our next round of severe thunderstorms.

A cold front will move through Arkansas Sunday afternoon and it will bring the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Arkansas under a level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk for severe thunderstorms. The rest of Arkansas is under the lowest risk. Severe weather will be possible over the entire state, but it will be most likely in the yellow area.

The overall risk of severe weather is on the low side, but within the strongest thunderstorms, we could see damaging wind gusts, hail, and even one or two weak tornadoes, especially in northern Arkansas.

Below is the latest timing of the thunderstorms.

A few storms will be possible in northern Arkansas in the late morning and early afternoon. Activity in Central Arkansas will be more scattered and occur later in the afternoon. The threat of severe weather will be over by midnight Sunday.