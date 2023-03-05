While February ended on the warm side, and March has started out very mild, it looks like cooler temperatures aren’t over just yet.

Average last freezes across central Arkansas are usually in mid to late March. Up north, the average last freeze usually holds off until early April.

Average last freeze dates

The first few days of March have started out above average. On the 1st, temperatures sailed into the 70s. The mid to upper 60s continued for the next few days. For this time of year, the lower 60s is where our afternoon high temperature should be.

March high temperatures

Moving into the middle of March, data suggest a bit of a change. Both the 6-10 and 8-14 day temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show Arkansas with below-average temperatures.

If you’re not a fan of the cold, good news. These maps show the likelihood of below-average temperatures. Therefore, it doesn’t necessarily mean temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures in the upper 50s would still count as below average.

So, below-average temperatures in Mid-March don’t necessarily mean winter weather.

In conclusion, chilly weather during the middle of the month looks likely, but it doesn’t mean we will see snow.

Don’t pack up those jackets and coats just yet!