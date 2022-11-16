LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Believe it or not Thanksgiving is right around the corner and we are getting a good idea of how the weather will impact your travel in Arkansas, and around the country.

According to AAA, 54.6 million Americans are expected to travel between Nov. 23 and Nov. 27. This would be the third busiest since AAA started tracking in 2000, with most Americans traveling by car.

With the majority of people traveling by car, we will first focus on the forecast for Arkansas and the surrounding states. Thanksgiving itself may be more than a week away, but forecast models are already getting a good idea of what to expect.

First, we’ll take a look at temperatures. Both the American and European forecast models are showing cool temperatures this weekend with warming temperatures by Thanksgiving. Nothing too wild, but high temperatures will warm into the low 60s.

Warmer temperatures are good news for travel because they will reduce the risk of icy or snowy roads.

Temperatures will cooperate, but I can’t say the same for precipitation. The latest forecast models are showing a chance for rain for Thanksgiving. This is more than a week away so changes to the forecast are likely, but both the American and European forecast models are showing a storm system around that time.

Differences between the American and European forecast models.

With temperatures above freezing the only impact will be wet roads that could cause minor traffic issues. Something we will be watching for is the risk of severe weather. It’s too early to know now, but any time there is a storm system this time of year severe weather cannot be ruled out.

Overall, if you plan on traveling in Arkansas or the surrounding state, impacts look minor at this time.

This may not be the case for those flying. Uncertainty is high, but forecast models are showing the potential for a winter storm in the Northeast.

American forecast model shows a post-Thanksgiving snowstorm in the Northeast.

If this were to happen, it would cause a domino effect that could cause delays across the country on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Again, forecast models this many days out are highly variable, so a lot could change in the coming week.

Other than that system that looks to bring rain to Arkansas and snow to the Northeast, the rest of the country looks quiet.

Right now it looks like there will be minor impacts to car travel and the potential for moderate impacts in the air, but nothing that should cause you to change your plans yet.

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the latest information.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.