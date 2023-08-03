Even though the summer of 1980 had the most days with a high temperature of at least 100°, the summer of 2011 had the hottest temperature ever recorded in Little Rock. Twelve years ago, on August 3, 2011, Little Rock reached 114° making that the all-time hottest high temperature.
The heat is extreme this week, but this weekend will start to turn that around.
