An area of strong to severe storms from far south Arkansas to central Louisiana will likely continue into the midday hours.

They are in a moist and unstable airmass, and there is low-level shear that may support rotation with stronger cells that develop on the south and east side of the cluster of storms.

Mid-level and upper-level winds and wind shear are weak, but the low-level shear can possibly be enough to start that rotation and therefore pose a threat of weak, brief tornadoes much like the 30-second tornado that happened in Pine Bluff Wednesday.

Some hail and wind gusts could also occur. With all that said, the Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch in far South Arkansas and in Louisiana until 5 PM.