It’s almost time again to spring forward! Sunday, March 12, we will turn out clocks forward one hour from 2:00 am to 3:00 am.
While for many this means we lose one hour of sleep, we all gain an hour of sunlight at night! On Sunday, March 5th, the sun will set at 6:08 PM. A week from Sunday, on the 12th, the sun will set at 7:14 pm!
We will continue to slowly have later sunsets through mid-July when the sun will set at 8:26 PM. The sunset will then start to get earlier again as the month of August begins.
