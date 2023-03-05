It’s almost time again to spring forward! Sunday, March 12, we will turn out clocks forward one hour from 2:00 am to 3:00 am.

Spring forward

While for many this means we lose one hour of sleep, we all gain an hour of sunlight at night! On Sunday, March 5th, the sun will set at 6:08 PM. A week from Sunday, on the 12th, the sun will set at 7:14 pm!

Daylight gained at sunset

We will continue to slowly have later sunsets through mid-July when the sun will set at 8:26 PM. The sunset will then start to get earlier again as the month of August begins.