LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With 2022 in the rearview mirror, it’s time to take a look back at where this year’s temperatures and rainfall landed.

When thinking back about 2022, the hot and dry summer might come to mind. Temperatures were above average for all of the summer months while rainfall was below average for July, August and into the fall.

But this above-average temperature trend wasn’t just present during summer. Average temperatures in Little Rock were above average for 11 out of the 12 months of the year.

One month had average temperatures right along with the yearly normal temperatures. February ended with an average temperature of 44.7°, with the normal average also being 44.7°.

Little Rock’s average temperature in 2022 was 64.03°. This landed slightly higher than the normal yearly average of 61.69°. 2022 for Little Rock ended up being 2.07° above average.

Little Rock average temperatures for 2022

According to the Little Rock National Weather Service, the statewide average temperature was 61.1°, which is 0.7° above average. This is the 39th warmest year on record. Arkansas was 0.8° warmer than average in 2021.

As far as rainfall, the drought that started this summer really took a toll on rainfall totals. To start the year, Rainfall was above average for January through March, with June also reporting above-average rainfall.

Little Rock average rainfall for 2022

However, July through October saw some big deficits as far as rainfall. This deficit helped 2022 go down as a below-average rainfall year. The usual rainfall total for Little Rock is 50.42″. This year we picked up 48.27″, which puts Little Rock 2.15″ inches below average.

As far as severe weather, Arkansas saw 39 tornadoes this year. This is just slightly above our average of 37 tornadoes per year.

Spring recorded 23 tornadoes, with 10 in March, 10 in April, and 3 in May. November held the 16 remaining tornadoes.

Arkansas tornado count by month for 2022