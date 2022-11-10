LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The National Weather Services in Little Rock, Shreveport, and Tulsa have confirmed 16 tornadoes from Friday night’s tornado outbreak on November 4th. This brings to total count of tornadoes this year to 39. The annual average in Arkansas is 37 based off data from 1991-2020.

All tornadoes caused considerable damage, but no injuries or deaths.

6:53pm – Hammond Mountain (Washington County) – estimated peak wind of 90-100mph

6:58pm – Mansfield Tornado (Sebastian County) – estimated peak wind 105-110mph

7:22pm- Fort Chaffee Tornado (Sebastian County)- EFU, unknown peak wind

7:22pm – Huntsville Tornado (Madison County) – EF0** waiting on more information

7:38pm – Branch Tornado (Franklin County) – estimated peak wind of 90-100mph

7:41pm – Etna Tornado (Franklin County) – estimated peak wind of 75-80mph

7:43pm – Wickes Tornado (Polk County) – estimated peak wind of 90mph

7:46pm- Denning Tornado (Franklin County) EF1 Estimated Peak Winds 90-90mph

7:46pm – Green Forest Tornado (Carroll County) – EF1

8:37pm- Center Point Tornado (Howard County)- EF2 estimated peak wind of 115 mph

8:49pm – Bluffton Tornado (Yell County) – estimated peak wind of 104mph.

9:06pm – Kirby Tornado (Pike County) – estimated peak wind of 115mph.

9:15 pm – Kingston Tornado (Yell County) – estimated peak wind of 94mph

9:57pm – Curtis Tornado (Clark County) – estimated peak wind of 90mph

10:27pm – Malvern Tornado (Spring County) – estimated peak wind of 95mph

11:04pm – Sardis Tornado (Saline County) – estimated peak wind of 115mph