WEDNESDAY: Expect plenty of sunshine Wednesday afternoon with less wind. Afternoon highs reach the upper 70s. Then into the night, clouds gradually increase. We’ll be partly sunny by Thursday morning with lows in the mid-50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Clouds increase a bit more Thursday as a warm front approaches. This will spark some scattered light to moderate showers Thursday afternoon and evening across central and north Arkansas.

Later in the evening and through the overnight, a few stronger storms may develop along the warm front. This front will be moving through Arkansas overnight into Friday morning. For more details on this risk, click here.

Rain and storms gradually move out Friday morning with clouds clearing out around midday. By the afternoon, temperatures get hotter and we get more humid. Highs reach the mid-80s. More sunshine, heat and humidity builds over the weekend with highs in the upper 80s. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are likely each day, especially during the afternoon hours.