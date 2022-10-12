TODAY: Today is the day we have all been waiting for! Rain is finally in the forecast, but it’s not all great news. Not everyone will see rain and there is a risk of damaging thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for severe weather for most of Arkansas, and a slight risk over the delta. The storms will arrive in the afternoon and quickly be gone before midnight. Temperatures into the mid 80s out ahead of the storms, with cooler air behind them. Breezy with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Cooler and sunny. Morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s and will warm into the upper 70s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We are already tracking our next rain chance that will arrive this weekend. Behind this front will be the coldest air of the season. Frost will be possible in northern Arkansas.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

