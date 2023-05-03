A big pattern shift is in the forecast for late-week as a warm front rolls into Arkansas on Thursday evening. As it moves through, showers and thunderstorms are likely. Once they move out, the heat and humidity is on.

Our first sign of rain will come Thursday afternoon, well in advance of our warm front. As the front grows closer and humidity ramps up Thursday evening, showers and a few thunderstorms become more widespread.

Through the night, a few stronger storms may develop along and behind the warm front. These storms may have better access to instability, causing them to intensify just a bit more. A few of these storms may produce damaging wind and quarter size hail before rolling out Friday morning. The risk for tornadoes is very low. Areas of flash flooding cannot be ruled out.

A few showers will linger behind these storms Friday morning. Then we will gradually clear out, giving way to sunshine and much warmer, more humid conditions. Look for highs in the mid-80s. Then by Saturday, temperatures soar into the upper 80s to near 90. Heat index values may exceed 90 as humidity increases even more.

This will become more common through Sunday and beyond with perhaps a few hit-or-miss showers and storms. So if you’re a fan of summer, you’ll probably love this next week’s forecast overall–besides the storms.