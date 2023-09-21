While we’ve had some isolated showers and storms this week, most of the rain has fallen across western Arkansas.
A more widespread chance for showers and storms will return this weekend, ahead of our next cold front.
Showers and storms are expected to enter the state late Saturday night and push eastward overnight. As the storms move into the state, they are expected to weaken.
With this chance for showers and storms, there is a low-end risk for severe weather, mainly across the northwest corner of the state. The best chance for severe weather will remain to our northwest across Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas.
The main risk with any strong storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts. Moderate to heavy rain will also be possible with a few stronger storms.
Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on this weekend’s chance for storms.
