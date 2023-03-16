There will be showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in Arkansas. But the thunderstorms we see during the day will likely not be too strong or even severe.
Meanwhile, there will be severe storms in east Oklahoma this afternoon with a threat of large hail and tornadoes. Those storms in eastern OK will likely be individual supercells with some capability to produce a tornado.
As they arrive in West Arkansas around 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. they will congeal into a line of storms. This will lower the tornado potential, but increase the damaging wind potential for West and Southwest Arkansas. With that said, some storms may be moving fast enough that they struggle to weaken. So while unlikely, some damaging wind risk is still possible as storms approach central Arkansas.
The large hail risk also weakens as the storms move east into Arkansas since the environment in will not support the strong updrafts required for large hail. Most of the storms will be m
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
On Twitter
- KARK Chief Meteorologist Keith Monahan
- FOX 16 Chief Meteorologist Carmen Rose
- Joel Young
- Pat Walker
- Julianna Cullen
- Alex Libby