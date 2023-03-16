There will be showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon in Arkansas. But the thunderstorms we see during the day will likely not be too strong or even severe.

Meanwhile, there will be severe storms in east Oklahoma this afternoon with a threat of large hail and tornadoes. Those storms in eastern OK will likely be individual supercells with some capability to produce a tornado.

As they arrive in West Arkansas around 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. they will congeal into a line of storms. This will lower the tornado potential, but increase the damaging wind potential for West and Southwest Arkansas. With that said, some storms may be moving fast enough that they struggle to weaken. So while unlikely, some damaging wind risk is still possible as storms approach central Arkansas.

The large hail risk also weakens as the storms move east into Arkansas since the environment in will not support the strong updrafts required for large hail. Most of the storms will be m