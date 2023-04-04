The Storm Prediction Center has forecasted a Moderate-Level 4 risk for severe storms including strong tornadoes in much of North and West Arkansas. Little Rock and much of Central Arkansas has been given an Enhanced-Level 3 risk. The risk decreases into Eastern Arkansas, but that’s only based on the low likelihood the storms will even be there by 7:00 a.m. Thursday. The SPC’s forecasts run from 7 AM – 7 AM. So, if storms do not arrive into East Arkansas by 7 AM, the risk for severe storms will be in the Wednesday forecast.

Thunderstorms will likely come in two waves. One in the evening from 6 PM to Midnight that will start in Southwest Arkansas and exit out of North or Northeast Arkansas around/by Midnight. This round will likely pass through Central Arkansas 7-9 PM. This round will have the greater tornado and large hail threat of the two events.



The second wave may start with a supercell or two in West AR and move into Northwest Arkansas. If these potential supercells develop, we can expect a strong and long-track tornado. On the heels of these potential supercells, a lone of will develop around 3:00 a.m. in West or Northwest Arkansas and roll into Central Arkansas from 4:00 – 7 AM, Wednesday. These storms will largely pose a damaging wind threat and continue into the mid-morning hours. We may still be dealing with these storms in East Arkansas in the early afternoon.

BE WEATHER AWARE