As we enter April, the usual peak of spring severe weather season for Arkansas, another chance for storms is set to arrive by midweek.

The Strong Prediction Center has outlined a level 3 risk for severe strong across much of the state for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. A level 2 and 1 cover the rest of the state.

SPC outlook for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning

Current timing shows a few isolated showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours. A line is expected to form late Tuesday night into the overnight hours and continue through the early morning hours Wednesday. This will continue to move through during the morning hours Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Forecast track for Tuesday and Wednesday

Currently, all modes of severe weather will be possible. The tornado risk looks to be on the lower side, however, any storms that develop ahead of the line will have a better chance of a tornado. Once the line of showers and storms moves through, the damaging wind threat will be greater.

This severe risk covers a large portion of the US, from Texas to Wisconsin.

Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on our next chance for severe weather.