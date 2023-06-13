Several rounds of scattered storms have moved across southwest Arkansas Tuesday evening, and that chance will continue overnight.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 6 AM for much of southern and central Arkansas.

Severe thunderstorm watch

Throughout Tuesday evening, storms have mainly developed across SW Arkansas. This portion of the state is the most primed for severe weather, so any redevelopment will likely occur in this area.

Area that will most likely see storms overnight

Scattered storm chances will continue after midnight and into the early morning hours. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible after midnight in central Arkansas. A low-end risk for severe weather will continue overnight.

SPC Outlook Tuesday overnight into Wednesday

Any severe storms that develop will have the possibility of producing large hail. Storms just before 5:30 PM Tuesday evening produced ping-pong to golf ball-sized hail.

Pike County hail: Courtesy Cecilia Henderson

Pike County Hail: Courtesy Chad and Tammy Lamb