Several rounds of scattered storms have moved across southwest Arkansas Tuesday evening, and that chance will continue overnight.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect through 6 AM for much of southern and central Arkansas.
Throughout Tuesday evening, storms have mainly developed across SW Arkansas. This portion of the state is the most primed for severe weather, so any redevelopment will likely occur in this area.
Scattered storm chances will continue after midnight and into the early morning hours. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible after midnight in central Arkansas. A low-end risk for severe weather will continue overnight.
Any severe storms that develop will have the possibility of producing large hail. Storms just before 5:30 PM Tuesday evening produced ping-pong to golf ball-sized hail.
