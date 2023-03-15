After a beautiful Wednesday when temperatures return to normal in Arkansas, rain and thunderstorms will return Thursday. They will move into Northwest Arkansas in the late morning hours and West Arkansas around Noon. These thunderstorms will move into Central Arkansas in the afternoon. Widespread rain is expected. However, this first round of storms doesn’t look like it will produce severe weather.

A second round of storms will form in Oklahoma and North Texas Thursday afternoon. These storms will likely become severe with a risk of large hail and tornadoes while they are in Oklahoma and North Texas. As they approach Arkansas, they will congeal into a line of storms and the damaging wind threat will go up as the tornado and hail threat decreases.

Model guidance suggest that the ingredients for severe weather will not be so strong in Arkansas as they will be in Oklahoma and North Texas, especially in Central and North Arkansas. So, severe weather may not even be possible in Central and North Arkansas. However, it does appear possible in Southwest and far South Arkansas with this second round. Below is a map Pat Walker made where he thinks severe weather is possible and likely. The second image when you click the arrow is the Storm Prediction Center’s forecast for severe weather for tomorrow. There is a difference. Based on the data he has seen, Pat believes the severe weather threat is lower than what the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center is forecasting. More information will be available later Wednesday and Thursday morning, so changes/updates are possible.