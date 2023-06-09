After a quiet start to June, a low-end chance for strong to severe storms will return this weekend. First, on Saturday a cluster of storms is expected to develop in Oklahoma and Texas. This disturbance is expected to move into Arkansas, however, they will likely fall apart as they approach the state.

However, a few strong to severe storms will be possible, especially in southwest Arkansas. The higher chance of severe weather will be in portions of Texas and Louisiana.

SPC Outlook Saturday

On Sunday, a cold front will be moving through the state. This will also give us another low-end chance for strong to severe storms.

SPC Outlook Sunday

Current timing shows a cluster of showers and storms moving into the state during the afternoon hours on Saturday and continuing to move southeastward through the evening.

On Sunday, a few isolated showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, however, the coverage looks to be slimmer than Saturday.

Weekend storm timing

The main threats look to be damaging wind gusts and hail if storms become severe. The tornado threat is very low, however, it is not at zero. Stick with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on this weekend’s storm chances.

Severe Risk Gauge