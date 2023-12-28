Some snowflakes were spotted in northern Arkansas on Wednesday, and that chance continues throughout the day on Thursday.

Forecast Track

By Friday, a slightly higher likelihood for flurries and light snow will be possible throughout the morning mainly in Northeast Arkansas.

Little to no accumulations are expected since ground temperatures are still too warm, if anything, a light dusting will be possible on grassy and elevated surfaces across northeast Arkansas.

Flurries Forecast

For continued updates on this week’s chance for flurries and light snow showers, download the free Arkansas Storm Team app.