As we enter November, our amount of daylight continues to slowly decrease. Also happening this month, our sunset times take a big jump back as Day Light Saving Time ends November 5th.
Our sunset on November 1st is at 6:15 p.m. On November 5th, it will be at 5:12 p.m. The sunrise will however be earlier, moving back into the 6 o’clock hour.
As winter continues, the amount of daylight will drop by around 1-2 minutes each day. Our earliest sunset will occur at the end of November into early December, with the sun setting at 4:58 PM.
