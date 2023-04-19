Around round of storms is set to return to the state on Thursday. Some storms could be strong to severe later in the day Thursday through early Friday.

As of Wednesday, much of the state is under a level 2 risk for severe weather for Thursday. A level 1 risk covers the rest of the state.

Wind and hail are the primary threats. Some flash flooding will be possible with heavy rain. The tornado risk is very low at this time but is something the Arkansas Storm Team is monitoring closely.

SPC Outlook for Thursday

Temperatures are expected to make it into the mid-80s again Wednesday afternoon, as humidity slowly starts to rise. This will give us the fuel for strong storms before our next cold front arrives.

The latest model data shows showers and storms developing during the afternoon hours in western Arkansas. These storms will continue to push eastward across the state Thursday evening and night.

Forecast Track

Damaging wind gusts look to be the primary threat with this next severe weather risk Thursday. Large hail will also be possible. The tornado risk is currently very low, however, a quick spin-up or two cannot be ruled out.

Severe risk gauge

Our cold front will lag behind the storms, and slowly move through during the day on Friday. This will continue our shower and thunderstorm chance throughout the afternoon and evening hours on Friday.

The risk for severe weather will be low on Friday. A few isolated strong to severe storms will be possible Friday afternoon and evening in southeastern Arkansas, however, the risk is low.

SPC Outlook for Friday

There will be pockets of moderate to heavy rain, so localized flooding will be possible. Some areas could see 2″+ of total rainfall Thursday through Friday.

Rainfall forecast

Stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for continued updates on our next severe weather chance.