After a warm start to April, temperatures have started to cool off to end the month. If you like these cooler temperatures, data is suggesting you’ll like early May too.

15 out of the first 24 days of the month has been above average. April also has also featured our warmest day of the year so far in Little Rock. Temperatures warmed to 89° on April 4. However, since our cold front moved through last week, temperatures have cooled off and stayed cool.

April high temperatures- Little Rock

Now, moving into the end of April, it looks like below-average temperatures are expected to stick around. The 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows Arkansas likely recording below-average temperatures from April 30th through May 4th.

6-10 day temperature outlook

If you don’t love these cool temperatures, there is some slightly good news. Long-term models are not showing as strong of a likelihood that they continue through the entire first week of May. The 8-14 day temperature outlook which covers May 2nd-8th shows a slight likelihood that temperatures are below average.