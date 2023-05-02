As we inch closer to the summer solstice, the longest day and shortest night of the year, our amount of daylight continues to increase. Currently, we gain just under 2 minutes of daylight a day.

To start off the month of May, our sunsets were at 7:54 pm. By May 8, 8 pm sunsets will return. Our amount of daylight will continue to increase through June, with the longest day of the year occurring on the summer solstice. The sun will rise in Little Rock at 5:56 am and set at 8:26 pm on June 21.

Sunrise/sunset times

Our sunsets will stay at 8:26 pm through the end of June into the first few days of July, however, our sunrises will become later, therefore the amount of daylight will begin to decrease.