As we near our Fall Equinox, our amount of daylight continues to get smaller. This week, the sun is rising just before 7 AM, and setting around 7:15 PM.
Tuesday, September 26th will be our last 7 PM sunset of the year. By September 27th, our sunsets will be back in the 6 o’clock hour.
We will continue to lose around 2 minutes of daylight each day through the fall. On November 5th we will ‘fall back’, pushing our sunsets into the 5 o’clock hour.
Our sunsets will be as early as 4:58 PM during the beginning of December. 7 PM sunsets will not return to The Natural State until the middle of March 2024.
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.