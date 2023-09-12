As we near our Fall Equinox, our amount of daylight continues to get smaller. This week, the sun is rising just before 7 AM, and setting around 7:15 PM.

Tuesday, September 26th will be our last 7 PM sunset of the year. By September 27th, our sunsets will be back in the 6 o’clock hour.

Sunrise and sunset times for Little Rock Arkansas.

We will continue to lose around 2 minutes of daylight each day through the fall. On November 5th we will ‘fall back’, pushing our sunsets into the 5 o’clock hour.

Our sunsets will be as early as 4:58 PM during the beginning of December. 7 PM sunsets will not return to The Natural State until the middle of March 2024.