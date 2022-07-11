LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Officials with the Arkansas Forestry Division have issued a statewide moderate wildfire risk for Arkansas.

State officials said that all 75 counties in the state were placed under the risk at 9 a.m. Monday.

This comes just as the state added four additional counties under a burn ban, bumping it up to 40 counties.

Lonoke, Crittenden, Crawford and Ouachita counties are the latest under the ban.

With high heat and drought conditions increasing the chance of fire hazard, the state is likely to see the list of counties with burn bans continue to grow.