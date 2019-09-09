Arkansas Burn Bans

As of Noon, Friday, Hurricane Dorian was a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph. It is moving NE at 17 mph and now is 90 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina and 120 miles southeast of Norfolk, VA. Dorian did make landfall Friday morning on Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Hurricane warnings are in effect North Carolina to the Virginia border. And Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from the North Carolina/Virginia border to Delaware. Storm Surge warnings are also in effect in North Carolina and Virginia. Storm surge may reach as much as 6 feet in some bays and coastal rivers. Parts of North Carolina and Virginia will get a foot or more of rain.