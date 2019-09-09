The weather has been good for harvesting, so farmers have probably been happy (except for the heat). But the dry spell is starting to take its toll on the forests and vegetation. Three Arkansas counties have Burn Bans: Hempstead, Ouachita, Ashley.
Open outdoor burning is prohibited in these counties under a local burn ban. More may come. Check back daily.
Arkansas Burn Bans
