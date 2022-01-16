Arkansans share their snowy winter weather photos

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much of Arkansas saw its first taste of wintry, snowy weather this weekend, leaving anywhere from a dusting to nearly a foot of snow in different spots around the state.

As the snow fell, many of you took photos to share the winter view where you were.

Viewer Charlenne Aston shared this scene from Mountain View

This view of Crow Mountain in Russellville comes from viewer Leslie Mallett Holloway.

Jeremy Simpson brought us the view from Crystal Mountain.

This view of the dusting of snow from the Ferndale area in Pulaski County comes from Lori Howard.

Jackie Sunderman shared this scene of the snow falling Saturday in Bethesda.

Jodie Womack-James shared a few views of the snowy morning in Almond.

Arkansans also shared lots of photos of kids enjoying the snow.

Sonya Navarrete said these kids celebrated getting out of quarantine with some snow fun in Dover.

Elsewhere in Dover, Brittanie Taryn Morris said Marlee & Scout were having fun with their Pirate snowman.

Cheyenne Davis shared this photo showing a pair in Perryville enjoying the snow with a furry friend.

In Hector, Mandy Garrigus said the family was having fun building their snowman.

Rebekah Nicole Martin in Arkadelphia shared this shot of 2-year-old Annalise Wiley, who was enjoying the “Frozen” scene.