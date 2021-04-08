Another round of storms possible Friday afternoon/evening

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- It is springtime so severe weather chances come more often this time of year. After wrapping up one episode of severe weather on Wednesday, another system will be quickly approaching on Friday to provide another potential for a few strong to severe storms.

Based on the latest guidance it does appear that much of the main focus for strong to severe storms will reside just south of Arkansas in the orange area along a stationary front. While the greater risk may be to our south, there is still some risk for a few severe storms across much of the state.

Concerning the stationary boundary, we will need to watch it closely. If it eases to the north into Arkansas the risk for severe weather will increase.

CONCERNS:

Strong wind gusts and isolated large hail are the primary threats with any storm that can become severe Friday afternoon/evening.

Across the southern 1/3rd of the state, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Showers and storms should be quick moving so a localized flash flooding risk should remain low. Rainfall amounts will range from half an inch to possibly two inches.

TIMING:

A disturbance will ride along the stationary boundary draped over parts of Louisiana. This will help spark storms in the afternoon and early evening. To the northwest, a cold front will quickly approach and stir up additional showers/storms during the evening timeframe.

At this time, there is some possibility that showers and storms may continue past midnight that would need to be monitored. While confidence is low in this scenario, we are watching it closely.

Make sure to check back for additional updates and download the Arkansas Storm Team app in the Google or Apple App stores.