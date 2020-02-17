Another Rainy Spell’s on the Way

Our gray and wet weather pattern will continue through Thursday. A cold front will sweep through Arkansas bringing colder temperatures and areas of rain and isolated thunderstorms through Tuesday. The front will stall in Louisiana Wednesday keeping small rain chances in the forecast. An upper level disturbance will move over the state bringing another chance of rain Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures may be cold enough to bring a wintry mix to west central and north Arkansas Thursday morning–a few places could pick up a slushy coating but significant travel issues aren’t anticipated.

