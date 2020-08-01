Active week ahead for the tropics

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we move along into the first week of August, it will be pretty busy in the tropics.

Even though Isaias is the most immediate concern, we have a few more systems back east over the Atlantic continuing to organize.

Right now, we have tropical depression 10 which became official Friday afternoon just off the coast of Africa.

To the east, there is another area being watched. It has a 30% chance of tropical formation in the next five days.

As we move into August, it is not uncommon to see activity pick up as we near the peak time for tropical activity which is typically around mid-August and lasts through September.