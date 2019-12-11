A Special 12/12 Full Moon

Courtesy of NASA, Image of the moon taken from the International Space Station.



Just before Midnight Wednesday night something special will happen. And with a mostly clear sky, it ought to be a fabulous thing to behold.



The Moon in our night sky will reach Full Moon status at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday, December 11 (12/11) At the same time it will be 12:12 a.m. EST Thursday, December 12 (12/12). Yes, in the Eastern Time Zone there will be a full moon on 12/12 at 12:12. Cool, huh!?



Also also making it special, this will be the last full moon of the month and the decade. So, stay up a little later and enjoy the night sky. If even for a minute you pause, reflect, and say, “this is cool.” Then you can realize it is really cold and then run back inside to the warmth of your home and race to bed.