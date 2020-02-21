A Snowy Thursday Morning

Quite a few people across central Arkansas were treated to a bit of snow early Thursday. While it wasn’t enough to cancel school or cause any travel problems, it certainly was a rare sight for this winter so far!
Here are some snow totals posted by the National Weather Service Little Rock:
- Alum Fork Trace
- Center Ridge Trace
- Bee Branch Trace
- Cato .1″
- Ozone 1″
- Yale 1″
- Benton Trace
- Petit Jean Mountain .2″
- Mount Magazine .3″
- N Little Rock .3″
- Little Rock Trace
- Wye Mountain .2″
- Perryville .2″