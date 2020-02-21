1  of  3
A Snowy Thursday Morning

Weather Headlines

Quite a few people across central Arkansas were treated to a bit of snow early Thursday. While it wasn’t enough to cancel school or cause any travel problems, it certainly was a rare sight for this winter so far!

Here are some snow totals posted by the National Weather Service Little Rock:

  • Alum Fork Trace
  • Center Ridge Trace
  • Bee Branch Trace
  • Cato .1″
  • Ozone 1″
  • Yale 1″
  • Benton Trace
  • Petit Jean Mountain .2″
  • Mount Magazine .3″
  • N Little Rock .3″
  • Little Rock Trace
  • Wye Mountain .2″
  • Perryville .2″

