A Rainy Week Will Yield Moderate Rainfall Totals

A weather pattern that will not see much change this week other than a warm front lifting over Arkansas Tuesday and then a cold front Friday morning (which will signify a pattern change) will bring anywhere from one to five inches of rain across the state.



That weather pattern is a ridge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and a trough of low pressure over the SW US. That will provide a strong upper-level southwesterly flow over Arkansas, the Southern Plains, and the MidSouth. That upper-level flow will contain numerous disturbances. It will be these disturbance that will bring periods of rain and thunderstorms to the state.

At this time, Flash Flooding is not a big concern since the rain will come over a long period of time rather than a short 24-hour period. But it is possible there will be some temporary street and road flooding at times when there are heavy downpours.



Across the state most can expect one to two inches of rain, but it is possible some places get four to five inches before the work week is over.

