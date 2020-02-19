A Rain/Snow Mix Possible Thursday Morning, February 20, 2020

One cold front passed through Arkansas Tuesday, and another cold front will pass through Wednesday night. This set up a temperature profile in parts of West and North Arkansas that will allow snow or a mix of rain and snow.

Moisture will return Wednesday evening into Southwest Arkansas and rain may reach as far north as Little Rock by Midnight. No snow or rain/snow mix is expected at that time. Surface temperatures will likely in the 40s in South Arkansas with wind chill values in the 30s. So, expect a cold rain.

As cold air deepens in North Arkansas and in the Ouachitas of West Arkansas, precipitation in the higher elevations may very well change over to a rain/snow mix by 3 or 4 AM, Thursday. However, the actual temperature of the air at the ground will likely still be above freezing, so any snow that falls will likely not stick to the grass at first.

If the moisture is present long enough between 4 AM and 7 AM, some sticking of snow to the grass in higher elevations will be possible early Thursday morning. However, less than an inch is all that will be possible.

As the new day dawns Thursday morning, the moisture will start to get stripped away and temperatures may rise slightly, and that will cut off any snowfall that did get a start. No travel hazards are anticipated as long as all surface temperatures stay above freezing, and that looks likely for everywhere except from Fayetteville to Harrison.

For our latest forecast you can check out the most recent WebCast Here.