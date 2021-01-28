A personal look back at the snowstorm of Jan. 27-28, 2000

Meteorologist Hayden Nix here! This Arkansas weather history story is a personal one. On January 27-28 of 2000, a strong low pressure system brought a historic snow event to the Natural State. As you can see above, everyone in the state reported snow but the highest totals fell across areas of south Arkansas.

For Little Rock, this was the first measurable snow in three years! In the metro, anywhere from 7-9 inches of snow fell.

I grew up in Kingsland, Arkansas, which is located in Cleveland County (the county that looks like the shape of Arkansas backward). This is one of the areas where 12-15 inches of snow was measured but that was not the highest amount recorded. There were some locations that reported nearly 20 inches!

Now, this isn’t the event that helped me decide to pursue a career in meteorology, that event happened four months later, but I enjoyed it as a kid who has never witnessed this much snow at one time.

On the 27th of January, we started the day quiet but just before noon, snow began falling and fast. Within thirty minutes or so, our school administrators decided it was time to get kids home before roads became a problem.

My mother was off that day. She picked my brother and me up from school. On the way home, I remember the snowflakes looked like the size of pie plates. I later learned that the snow was partially melted so they were colliding with each other as they fell causing the large flake appearance.

We played in the snow on the 27th but with plenty left, we went back out on the 28th. In Arkansas, we are lucky if we have enough snow for one snowman. There was enough for two snowmen, a snow fort, and a snowball fight. I even witnessed the county road grader being used to clear the main highway instead of straightening out the numerous gravel roads.

It was an incredible few days I will never forget and this was just the start of the year 2000. As I mentioned earlier, four months later would be the event that impacted me in a way that moved me down the path of where I am today.

Below are a few images from the event.



























By the end of 2000, Arkansas would experience another round of incredible winter weather with not one but two ice storms in the month of December. My family along with many others were without power for a couple of weeks with this event. It took a long time after both storms to clean up as well.