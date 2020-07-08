A few strong to severe storms possible Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- This time of year, it is not uncommon to see an MCS, Mesoscale Convective Systems, move into Arkansas. That technical term is a fancy way of saying a large thunderstorm cluster.

Under the right conditions, these clusters can self maintain and last for several hours covering some miles as well.

On Thursday, Arkansas will be under northwesterly wind flow aloft. This type of wind direction during the summer can help steer these thunderstorm clusters towards Arkansas.

Tomorrow there will be a chance to deal with one of these systems as it is forecast to form in Kansas and shift southeast overnight and be moving into NW Arkansas by sunrise Thursday.

Once it arrives in NW Arkansas, it will begin to enter an environment where it will struggle to maintain itself and begin to weaken. While weakening, it could still pose mainly a wind threat where gusts could reach 60 mph.

Because of this, a slight risk has been issued for the NW 1/4 of the state with a marginal risk encompassing the NW 1/2. After this complex collapses, an outflow boundary will form and rest across the state. This boundary will help spark additional thunderstorms in the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out from this group. Again, the wind would be the primary threat.

As a reminder, any summertime thunderstorm is capable of producing a heavy downpour, lightning.