A Few Strong to Severe Storms Possible Saturday, July 11th

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we move into Saturday, there will be another chance to a complex of thunderstorms to move through the state similar to what we dealt with on Thursday, July 9.

THREATS:

The main concern will again be isolated wind gusts up to 60 MPH being possible. On the lower end of the threat spectrum will be isolated hail up to 1″ in diameter.

Of course, any thunderstorm will be capable of producing a heavy downpour which could lead to localized flash flooding. Lightning can be expected.

TIMING:

As of Friday, the storm complex should enter areas of northern Arkansas during the mid-morning hours. If the complex holds together, it should impact central Arkansas by late-morning to noon. After 12 PM, all activity should be shifting to the east and fading out across far east-central and southeast Arkansas.

We will keep you updated with the latest forecast details here. If you’d like to watch the latest forecast video, you can find that HERE.