A few strong to severe storms possible Saturday 3/28/2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Looking ahead to this weekend, we will be keeping an eye on a weather system that will send a cold front through the state during the day on Saturday. By late afternoon, the cold front will be moving through eastern Arkansas where a couple of thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

As noted in the image above, the overall risk is low but not zero. With enough energy in the atmosphere for thunderstorms to access, isolated large hail and brief but strong wind gusts will be the main threats to watch.

We will be monitoring this closely for you. Check back here for more updates. If you miss one of our newscasts, you can check out our online forecast videos HERE.