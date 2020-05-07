A few strong storms possible tonight into early Friday morning

LITTLE ROCK Ark.- A cold front will begin moving through the state after midnight tonight. While doing so, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop along the front. A few thunderstorms could become strong.

The overall risk for severe weather is very low for tonight. In fact, the timing of this helps reduce energy for strong thunderstorms to be able to thrive in Arkansas. Nevertheless, while the better setup will remain to our west over areas of Oklahoma, storms moving from that area into western Arkansas could still be strong.

CONCERNS: Brief but strong wind gusts will be the main concern this evening with any strong thunderstorm.

WHERE: Areas south of I-40 from Fort Smith to Little Rock and west and north of I-30 would be where a strong thunderstorm may occur.

TIMING: As mentioned at the beginning of this article, the cold front won’t begin moving into the state until after midnight. Any thunderstorm that could become strong would exist in a window from just after midnight through at most sunrise Friday morning.

RAINFALL: Heavy rainfall will be possible but brief. Because of this, amounts are not expected to be high so flash flooding is a low risk.

