A few strong storms possible Monday night, May 4th, 2020

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Friday Update – By Monday of next week, we will be watching a cold front begin to work its way through Arkansas. As it does so, a few strong to severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out from developing Monday night.

We will have plenty of warm and humid air in place for the cold front to tap into to help develop a few strong storms. This is why it is worth keeping an eye on it.

The overall threat at this time is low. Hail and wind would be the primary threats.

Area-wise only the northern third of the state could be impacted by strong to severe storms.

We will need to monitor Tuesday as well. The cold front will be slow-moving which means it will have the chance to spark another round of thunderstorms during the day that could become severe.