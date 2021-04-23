A few strong/severe storms possible this evening/overnight

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A new system will be moving across the Central Plains today. Out ahead of this system, showers and thunderstorms will form and move across the state lasting into the overnight hours. A few of these storms could be strong to severe.

While the greatest severe weather risk tonight will reside outside of Arkansas to the west and south, we cannot rule out that some of those stronger storms could still be at or reach severe status near the state line. This is why the risk areas are included for us.

THREATS: The main concern will be brief but strong wind gusts that could reach 60 MPH. Hail up to 1″ in diameter cannot be ruled. The tornado threat is VERY low for tonight. The only area where a brief tornado may occur would be across FAR southern Arkansas.

ADDITIONAL CONCERN: Heavy rainfall may also become an issue where thunderstorms train over the same area causing isolated flash flooding. The southern 1/2 of the state would be where we watch this as 1 to 2 inches of rain is forecast for all the activity that is expected tonight.

TIMING: Light, isolated showers are forecast to move across the state throughout the day. It won’t be until we head into the evening hours when thunderstorms would start to move into parts of Arkansas.

Coverage should increase as we continue past 10 PM with again most of this being non-severe thunderstorms. Any strong to severe storm potential should remain isolated.

There is some data suggesting that past midnight, a final wave of storms should develop over Oklahoma and move east into Arkansas. While this scenario looks likely, its ability to remain intact as it moves over Arkansas is questionable. Earlier in the evening, much of the state will have already been worked over from storms. This will reduce the atmosphere’s ability to support additional thunderstorm activity.

We will be monitoring this for you throughout the day and night. Please check back here for updates. We will also have the latest throughout every newscast this afternoon and evening.