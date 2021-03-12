A few strong/severe storms possible Sunday, March 14

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the weekend, a low pressure system will push a cold front through the state on Sunday.

With some ingredients in place, there will be an opportunity for a couple of strong to possibly severe thunderstorms mainly across the eastern half of the state.

The overall risk is fairly low thanks to ingredients not lining up properly. That being said some isolated hail and or brief but strong wind gusts cannot be ruled out.

Timing-wise, we are looking at showers and storms likely in a broken like beginning to move into the state late-morning and slowly moving across the state. By late-afternoon and into the early evening hours, this front along with showers and storms will be moving into the eastern half of the state. At this point, this is where a few strong to severe storms will be possible.

Beyond Sunday, this won’t be the only time we could deal with a few severe thunderstorms. On Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, there is a system that is forecast to move through the area which could provide support for another round of strong storms.

We will be monitoring both chances for you as we move through the next several days.

