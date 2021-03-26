A few strong/severe storms possible Saturday Evening (3/27)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- As we head into the weekend, there will be another chance to see a few strong to severe thunderstorms across Arkansas.

On Saturday, a new low pressure system will send a warm front through the state. By the evening hours, this will place Arkansas in an environment where thunderstorms will develop. Some of those thunderstorms could become strong to severe.

While all of Arkansas is under some form of risk for severe weather, the main area that will need extra focus will be east & south of a line drawn from Texarkana to Jonesboro. This is where the greatest chance for storm development will take place.

Large hail and brief but strong wind gusts will be main concern. While the risk is lower a tornado cannot ruled out either.

FORECAST TRACK:

TIMING:

While the warm front lifts through the state on Saturday some showers will be possible then but severe weather won’t be likely. It won’t be until the evening hours when more ingredients come into play for numerous thunderstorms to develop.

Starting at 6 PM and lasting a couple of hours past midnight will be the window when a few thunderstorms attempt to become strong to severe. Not all storms will be severe but they will produce a lot of rain, lightning, and thunder.

Speaking of rain, anywhere from one to two inches of rain will be possible across the SE 1/2 of the state. For the NW 1/2, a tenth to a half of an inch is possible.

The Arkansas Storm Team will be monitoring this situation for you and keep you up-to-date through this article, all of our social platforms, and of course on the air as well.

Make sure you are staying weather aware by checking back for updates.