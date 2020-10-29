4-Day rainfall totals exceed 5 inches across areas of Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Over the span of four days, our weather pattern helped produce multiple inches of rainfall across the state.

The highest rainfall totals reported are from northwest Arkansas as much of the rain on Monday and Tuesday fell in that part of the state. Areas like Fort Smith have reported more than 7 inches of rainfall!

It wasn’t until Wednesday when the rest of the state observed most of the rainfall that is reported in the image above.

Unfortunately, more rain is on the way today but it won’t be like Wednesday but it will help add to our totals above. The highest forecast amounts of an inch to an inch and a half will be possible along the Arkansas/Missouri border.

After today, much drier and sunnier weather will be back in our forecast for several days.