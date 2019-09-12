31 degrees in September in Arkansas? It’s happened before!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With temperatures in the 90s across the state this week, it’s hard to believe the thermometer could go the other way this time of year.

But it can and has several times in September in the Natural State.

The National Weather Service Office in Little Rock shares this Arkansas weather history information today:

On September 12, 1940, lows were mostly in the mid 30s to upper 40s. However, Gilbert fell to 31, which remains the earliest documented freeze on record in the state.

Other cold September days in the state’s history include:

Sept. 13, 1902 – Gravette 30 degrees, Harrison 32 degrees

Sept. 14, 1902 – Harrison 32 degrees

Sept. 18, 1981 – Gravette, Lead Hill and Mammoth Spring all 32 degrees

Sept. 20, 1918 – Harrison, 31 degrees