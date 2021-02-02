2021 Groundhog Prediction vs. Meteorological Forecast

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Happy Groundhog Day! Today is a day that Americans await a forecast prediction from an animal rather than a meteorologist. The old folklore says that if the groundhog sees his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter. Meanwhile, if there is no shadow, there will be an early spring.

When the sun came up this morning in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, temperatures were in the low 20’s with snow falling. The famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, was slow to come out of his warm burrow. When he was placed on his platform, he did see his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. Though, it’s a little hard to understand how he may have seen his shadow without the sun shining…

Trusting a rodent over your local meteorologists will probably result in a lot of frustration. No surprise here, but Punxsutawney Phil is not very accurate when it comes to his predictions. Since the late 1800’s, the groundhogs have seen their shadows 105 times and not seen it only 20 times… According to the national temperature almanac, the groundhog has only been correct 39% of the time! Luckily, we have meteorologists who are much more accurate than that!

Last year, Punxutawney Phil did not see his shadow, predicting an early spring. That was generally true, as temperatures were rather mild through much of the mid-late winter season.

How does Phil’s forecast prediction today shape up to what meteorologists think?

Local Analysis:

In central Arkansas this winter, the only real cold days we’ve had so far have come from cold fronts moving all the way through with a deep surge of cold air following behind. We have had many fronts come through, but they have been limited with a connection to the arctic air. For that reason, the cold air hasn’t hung around for long. We’ve also had a lot of low pressure systems or even high pressure systems developing in the southwestern United States that have had a more southerly track across the mid-west, mid-south and southeast, providing us with more southerly air flow and warmth/moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

So far, we’ve had a pretty mild winter. Both December and January have trended about 1-2 degrees warmer than the monthly average. It’s going to have to be very cold for a lot of the month of February to offset that two month advantage.

Historically, most of the cold air that arrives in Arkansas is here by January and February. In the short-term forecast, temperatures in central Arkansas are going to be trending into the upper 50’s and low 60’s Wednesday and Thursday this week (5-10 degrees warmer than normal). However, our meteorologists are watching an arctic airmass that is likely to plunge from Russia over the North Pole and down to the southern United States this weekend and into next week. That system will most definitely make it feel like winter!

Cold air pattern that will leave temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s this weekend and next week.

National Analysis:

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center issues weekly and monthly forecasts. The monthly outlook for February shows near normal temperatures for central and south Arkansas. North Arkansas has a 33% chance for below normal temperatures. The average high temperature in Little Rock is 55 degrees in February.

As far as rainfall goes, there is a slightly higher chance (33%) to see above normal rainfall for the entire state. The average rainfall in Little Rock for the month of February is 3.66 inches.

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast:

Based on the latest model outlooks, climate prediction and trends we’ve already seen this winter, our meteorologists disagree with Punxatawney Phil. Other than some occasional shots of cold air with strong fronts, temperatures have generally trended at or above normal so far this winter.

The official first day of Spring is March 20, 2021.